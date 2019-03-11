Cardinals expected to sign Terrell Suggs

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs told the Ravens that he won’t be returning to Baltimore in 2019 and it appears he’s headed back to the state he called home during college.

Suggs played at Arizona State and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the veteran pass rusher is expected to sign with the Cardinals. There is no word on how long the deal might last or how much Suggs stands to earn in Arizona.

Suggs, who will turn 37 during the 2019 season, leads active players with 132.5 career sacks and is coming off a seven-sack season in 2018.

Markus Golden is set for free agency and his departure would open a clear spot for Suggs opposite Chandler Jones in the Cardinals’ pass rush. With three other defensive linemen and two linebackers set for free agency, there will likely be more new arrivals on the Arizona defense in the near future.