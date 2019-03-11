Cardinals to release Jermaine Gresham once new league year is underway

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed tight end Charles Clay after he was released by the Bills this offseason and their next move at the position will be to discard one of their holdovers from last season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing veteran Jermaine Gresham. The move is not expected to come until after the start of the new league year.

Gresham spent the last four years with the Cardinals and caught nine passes for 94 yards in 13 appearances with the team last year. He had been more productive in previous seasons, but his 97 overall catches for Arizona were well below the 228 catches he had in four seasons with the Bengals.

Clay and Ricky Seals-Jones will now front the tight end group in Arizona.