The Chargers tendered restricted free agent Trevor Williams at the lowest level, a source told PFT.

The cornerback entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Williams, 25, played nine games with seven starts last season. He made 23 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups before injuring his knee and landing on injured reserve.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 37 games, with 27 starts. He has 100 tackles, three interceptions and 22 pass breakups in his career.