Chiefs land Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

The Texans had hoped to keep safety Tryann Mathieu. They won’t.

Per multiple reports, the Chiefs will sign Matthieu when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it will be a three-year, $42 million deal. That’s half the duration and half the value of the six-year, $84 million deal that will be signed by safety Landon Collins in Washington.

Matthieu, a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2013, signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year, after being released by Arizona. His presence will help shore up a defense that could use and any all help it can get.