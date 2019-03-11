Colts place second-round tenders on Matthias Farley, Evan Boehm

Getty Images

In addition to wide receiver Chester Rogers, the Indianapolis Colts handed out two more restricted free agent tenders on Monday.

According to Mike Chappell of FOX 59, the Colts placed second-round tenders on safety Matthias Farley and center Evan Boehm.

The second-round tender carries a contract value of $3.095 million for the 2019 season. Both players, and Rogers, are able to sign offer sheets from other teams. However, the Colts would be entitled to a second-round pick in return should they decide not to match any signed offer sheet.

The Colts could have elected to use the cheaper original round tender worth $2.025 million on either Farley or Boehm. That tender would have entitled the Colts to a fourth-round pick should Boehm leave via an offer sheet, but no compensation for Farley since he was an undrafted free agent signing.

They elected to use the slightly higher price option instead to further secure both players in Indianapolis for next season.