Colts tender Chester Rogers at second-round level

On the same day the Colts struck a deal with a new receiver, they extended an offer to keep one of their own.

Per a league source, the Colts have tendered restricted free agent receiver Chester Rogers at the second-round level.

This means that Rogers, if he accepts the tender, will receive a base salary of $3.095 million this year. He otherwise can wait for an offer sheet from another team. If he signs an offer sheet and if the Colts choose not to match it , the Colts will receive the new team’s second-round pick as compensation.

Undrafted from Grambling State in 2016, Rogers has appeared in 41 games in three seasons, with 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.