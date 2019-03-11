Cowboys sign tight end Codey McElroy

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced they have signed tight end Codey McElroy.

McElroy, 26, first played football in 2017 at Southeastern Oklahoma. He never played high school football, instead playing baseball.

He played junior college baseball, then one year at the University of Texas before transferring to Division II Cameron University. The Atlanta Braves drafted him in the 19th round, and McElroy spent two years in the Braves’ system.

He then walked on to the basketball team at Oklahoma State, missing his only two field goal attempts in the 2015-16 season.

Then, he spent a season playing tight end at Southeastern Oklahoma, where he caught 14 passes for 173 yards and five touchdowns.

McElroy got a chance with the Rams in 2018, but the team waived him out of the preseason.