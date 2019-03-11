Dante Fowler Jr. gets $14 million from Rams

Getty Images

The Rams proved last year they were willing to gamble aggressively in free agency, pushing $14 million in chips to the middle of the table to land Ndamukong Suh.

They’re clearly repeating that strategy this year.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the one-year deal the Rams agreed to with pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. last night is worth that same $14 million.

The Rams traded for the former Jaguars first-rounder at the deadline last year, and he obviously made a good impression.

After registering 14.0 sacks in 39 games with the Jaguars, he added 2.0 more in eight regular season games. But his impact was felt in the postseason, as he had 1.5 sacks in three games, and his hit on Saints quarterback Drew Brees which forced an interception led to an eventual game-winning field goal.