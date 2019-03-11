DeSean Jackson getting $13 million in guarantees from Eagles

Getty Images

Not only did DeSean Jackson get his wish of destinations, he got paid in the process.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the new Eagles wide receiver will get $13 million in guarantees in a contract restructure.

He had $10 million in unguaranteed base salary left on the deal the Bucs signed him to two years ago, so he picks up a little security in the process.

The Eagles sent a 2019 sixth-rounder to the Buccaneers for the veteran wide receiver, and will get back the Bucs’ 2020 seventh-rounder in the swap.