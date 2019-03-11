DeSean Jackson says he’s out in Tampa Bay

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson says he is leaving Tampa Bay.

Jackson posted on social media today that he will no longer be with the Buccaneers.

“Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out,” Jackson wrote. “Looking forward to my next destination. Stay Tuned.”

That sounds like Jackson saying he has been released, although the Buccaneers have not made any announcement. It’s possible that he’s trying to force his way out, or that he’s aware of a trade being agreed upon.

The 32-year-old Jackson is still a big-time playmaker, averaging 18.9 yards per catch last season. He’ll have suitors if he does in fact hit free agency.