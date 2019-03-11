DeSean Jackson’s arrival could be bad news for Nelson Agholor

Getty Images

With DeSean Jackson on the way to Philadelphia, could Nelson Agholor be on the way out?

We noted last month that the Eagles have a decision to make on Agholor, who has a base salary of $9.387 million this season. The Eagles can cut him and owe him no further money.

Jackson and Agholor could certainly coexist in the Eagles’ offense, but with DeSean Jackson’s $10 million cap hit now coming on the books along with Alshon Jeffery‘s $14.725 million cap hit, that’s an awful lot of money to spend at the wide receiver position. The Eagles may decide that Agholor needs to either take a pay cut or get cut.

If Agholor gets cut, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, and there will certainly be a market for a 25-year-old who started all 16 games for a playoff team last year. But maybe not a big enough market for Agholor to make more money than he would with the Eagles.