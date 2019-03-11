Dorial Green-Beckham gets 90 days in jail

Getty Images

Dorial Green-Beckham may technically be a free agent.

But he’s no longer free.

Via the Associated Press, the former Titans and Eagles wide receiver has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after a judge in Missouri ruled that his marijuana arrest was a probation violation.

Police in Springfield, Mo. said Green-Beckham had weed in his pocket when he dove out a window while fleeing police officers.

Judge Jerry Harmison ruled that the arrest was a violation of Green-Beckham’s probation for his 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

The former second-round pick of the Titans was traded to the Eagles in 2016, but was cut in the 2017 preseason and hasn’t resurfaced.