Eagles announce new contract for Jason Peters

Jason Peters will be sticking around in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced today that Peters, their longtime starting left tackle, has agreed to a new one-year contract.

The 37-year-old Peters was already under contract for one more year on his old deal, but he was going to have a cap hit of $13.2 million. There’s been no word on the financials of the new contract, but the new deal likely reduces that cap number.

Peters started all 16 games and both postseason games last season, and now he’ll protect Carson Wentz‘s blind side for another year.