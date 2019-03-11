Eagles announce new contract for Jason Peters

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jason Peters will be sticking around in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced today that Peters, their longtime starting left tackle, has agreed to a new one-year contract.

The 37-year-old Peters was already under contract for one more year on his old deal, but he was going to have a cap hit of $13.2 million. There’s been no word on the financials of the new contract, but the new deal likely reduces that cap number.

Peters started all 16 games and both postseason games last season, and now he’ll protect Carson Wentz‘s blind side for another year.

13 responses to “Eagles announce new contract for Jason Peters

  1. Peters is becoming a bit unreliable, as this article states he started all 16 regular season games + 2 playoff games, but he didn’t finish half of those. He tapped out of 9 out of 18 games, while playing he is good but he really needs to find a way to finish those games.

  3. Another example of why it sucks to be a Bills fan. This dude was an undrafted rookie TE by the Bills and they converted him to Tackle. Then instead of paying him, they let him walk. Buffalo could have been set at left tackle for the past 10 years….but nope.

  4. Smart move on both sides. While he started 16 games, he didn’t finish or missed parts of most of those games.

  6. I keep thinking he’s done…then he comes back, again and again. If he stays healthy, then I’m all for his return. This gives another year to get Seumalo right and maybe draft a young guy to start grooming.

  9. The Eagles still need to draft a new left tackle so when he retires they’ll already have his replacement. And then need a better swing tackle who is a lot better than Vaitai.

    dabillshateme says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    1. They drafted Eric Wood with one of the three picks they got for him. Much better player the Peters.
    2. They got rid of a pia! He still had 2 years left in a contract but held out and showed up the day before the first game.
    3. he was/is very injury prone.

    He was good, but no where near as good as the hype about him.

  11. Wow! This makes me stoked. Was still super effective last season at 37. Definitely wanted him to retire in Philly, but didn’t think that cap number was copacetic. And he has always had the mindset to not renegotiate, which I can appreciate as well.

    Glad he will be around another year. Great guy to have on your team. Peters HOF 2025!

  12. And the quest to play in the Superbowl before his HoF career is over continues. Good luck JP!

    —-

    I would understand. Best first round pick the Eagles have used other than Fletch in the last decade.

