Eagles give Nate Sudfeld second-round tender

Getty Images

General Manager Howie Roseman said at the Combine the Eagles still were deciding on Carson Wentz‘s backup. Considering Wentz has missed eight games the past two seasons, the Eagles need a reliable backup to replace Nick Foles, who agreed to terms with Jacksonville.

Nate Sudfeld will get a chance to compete for the job after the Eagles extended a second-round restricted tender to the quarterback, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Sudfeld still can negotiate with other teams, but the Eagles will have a chance to match any offer. They will receive a second-round draft choice if they choose not to match.

The tender is worth $3.1 million.

The Eagles are expected to seek a veteran quarterback to compete with Sudfeld for the job.

Sudfeld, 25, has appeared in three games since Washington made him a sixth-round pick in 2016. He played one game for the Eagles in 2017 and two last season.

He is 20-of-25 for 156 yards and a touchdown.