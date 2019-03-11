Eagles won’t pick up Stefan Wisniewski’s option

Getty Images

The Eagles have signed center Jason Kelce, left guard Isaac Seumalo and left tackle Jason Peters to new contracts this offseason, but they will be parting ways with one of their other linemen.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not pick up Stefan Wisniewski’s option for the 2019 season.

Wisniewski spent the last three seasons with the Eagles and made at least six starts in each season. He also started all three postseason games during the team’s run to the Super Bowl LII title.

Wisniewski saw playing time at center and guard over that period of time and Garafolo reports that there have been indications that the Jets would be interested in him if the Eagles declined the option. They are set to add guard Kelechi Osemele in a trade with the Raiders, but center is a spot of need.