Eddie Goldman restructures deal, Bears gain cap space

The Bears have a little more money in their pocket with the legal tampering window hours away from opening.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman for the coming season.

Goldman was due to earn a $3 million roster bonus on March 15 and the team has converted it into a signing bonus. Goldman gets the same money and the Bears gain $2.25 million in cap space by spreading the cap hit out over the three years left on Goldman’s contract. Goldman is also set to earn a $2.25 million salary in the first year of the four-year extension he signed in 2018.

Goldman had 40 tackles and three sacks while starting every game for the Bears last year.