Former Vikings offensive lineman Eric Moss has died, the team announced. He was 44.

Moss never played in an NFL game but spent time with the Vikings in 1997 and ’98. He is the older half-brother of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Eric Moss played college football at Ohio State. He played offensive guard for the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe in 1999.

The Vikings extended their sympathy to Eric Moss’ family and friends.