Eric Weddle: Signing with Rams a “dream scenario”

Getty Images

After Eric Weddle was released by the Ravens, the initial plan was to take a few visits before choosing a place to play in 2019.

As it turned out, the veteran safety only took one visit. He met with the Rams last week and signed with them on Friday.

While the deal with the Rams came together quickly, a recounting of the timeline of Weddle’s week shows that they weren’t the first team interested. Weddle’s agent David Canter told Albert Breer of SI.com that he informed Weddle that the Rams were out of the running last Wednesday. Rams General Manager Les Snead called 25 minutes later to request a visit and things took off from there.

Weddle called it a “dream scenario” to return to Southern California after growing up there and starting his career with the Chargers in San Diego.

“I said this to a bunch of my buddies, just sitting back, how my career has come full circle and what amazing opportunity that I have,” Weddle said. “To be back home, to play for an amazing organization that my dad was a die hard fan of growing up. And he gets to be able to cheer for his son in that Rams uniform. Being close enough to home and the emotions of it, they weren’t really in the mix and then all of sudden things changed and boom there’s the lead dogs now. … It’s a dream come true. I can’t even express how I felt in that moment or even now. I wish it was April 15 and I could get to the team and get working with my guys.”

The Rams held onto one of their own guys by re-signing Dante Fowler on Sunday night and this week will further flesh out the group of players who will be sharing the field with Weddle come April.