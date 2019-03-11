Frank Gore heads to Buffalo

Getty Images

The NFL’s oldest running back is heading to Buffalo.

Frank Gore and the Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gore, who will turn 36 in May, started 14 games for the Dolphins last year and had 156 carries for 722 yards. In Buffalo he’ll join a backfield that also has a couple of 30-year-olds, LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory.

Adding running backs on the wrong side of 30 isn’t usually the way to build an NFL roster, but the Bills will hope that Gore, McCoy and Ivory can provide veteran leadership and help take some pressure off quarterback Josh Allen.