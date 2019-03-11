Giants re-sign center Spencer Pulley

Getty Images

For the second time this month, the Giants have re-signed a center.

Last week the Giants re-signed Jon Halapio, who opened the 2018 season as the Giants’ starting center but only lasted two games before a broken leg knocked him out for the rest of the season. Today the Giants have re-signed Spencer Pulley, who became their starting center for most of the rest of the season after Halapio got hurt.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Pulley will get a three-year, $9.6 million extension.

The 25-year-old Pulley and the 27-year-old Halapio may compete for the starting center position this year, although they both played guard in college so it’s easy to picture one of them moving to guard and both of them being starters this year. The Giants have also agreed to trade for guard Kevin Zeitler, so they’re prioritizing improving the interior of their offensive line.