Inside the eventual Trent Brown contract

On Wednesday (or soon thereafter), the Raiders and left tackle Trent Brown will execute a four-year, $66 million contract, with $36.75 million fully guaranteed. Although the terms are subject to change, here’s a look at how the deal is expected to be constructed, once it’s signed.

In lieu of a signing bonus, Brown will receive a $10 million roster bonus and a $5 million base salary in 2019, along with a $250,000 workout bonus. Next year, Brown will receive a fully-guaranteed base salary of $21.25 million, along with another $250,000 roster bonus.

The deal also consists of base salaries of $13.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022, along with $250,000 workout bonus each year.

The cap numbers will be $15.25 million in 2019, $21.5 million in 2020, $14 million in 2021, and $15.25 million in 2022.

Again, the deal won’t be final until it’s signed, and Brown or the Raiders can (in theory) choose not to proceed.