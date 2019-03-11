Jaguars may have found their missing piece

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Nick who?” indeed.

The moment the Jaguars hired John DeFilippo to coordinate the offense, it became obvious that they’d target quarterback Nick Foles. And indeed they have.

The fact that they were the only serious suitor for Foles allowed the Jaguars to stay on the right side of $25 million per year, putting Foles behind the likes of the Zero Win Playoffs club of Derek Carr ($25 million), Matthew Stafford ($27 million), Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million), and Kirk Cousins ($28 million).

At a mere $22 million on a four-year deal, the Jaguars have the quarterback who can, with the right coaching, provide the right level of play and, more importantly, the right amount of leadership.

Though it often isn’t pretty, Foles gets it done. He’s cool under fire, and he finds motivation in those who doubt him. Even after everything that he accomplished in 2017 and 2018, the doubters are plentiful. And that’s good for Foles, and for the Jaguars.

So keep doubting him, and he’ll keep finding a way to get it done — and to make his team better in the process.

  3. I hope Nick has success. I don’t see it happening and glad it wasn’t my 22 Million.

  4. If there was any thought to 2017 being a fluke playoff run, 2018 erased that. Foles proved a real deal playoff QB, and since we’ve seen him underachieve in KC and STL, playing the same system under DFP and the system that gets the most out of him that he’ll be in w/JAX, will get good results. Foles to Jags is an excellent fit.

  8. This is absolutely the right move for the Jags. There’s risk, but the upside is a deep playoff run. And $22 million a year is not high for a starting QB.

  10. Best of luck to Foles. He’s going to a worse and worse-run team, with too many other question marks on the roster, in a division where a couple other teams seem to be a step ahead in getting it together. So it’s going to be tough for him to find the kind of success he’s had the last couple years.

    But after the performance he put on in the Super Bowl – possibly the greatest single QB performance in a SB to date – no one can believe he’s not capable of delivering.

  11. It’s amazing how it escapes so many in the media that football is an incredibly team-based game. Foles hasn’t “found ways to get it done”; he has had to do much, much less thanks to spending the past two years on a team with an elite OL on offense and an elite DL on defense.

  12. Nick is a really good quarterback. The only time he played bad was for Jeff Fisher and the Rams. Every quarterback has played bad with Jeff Fisher when he was with the Rams.

  13. I doubt the jags make it to the playoffs and I doubt foles will be as impressive as he was on his miracle Superbowl year with the eagles. Remember how bad he looked at the beginning of last season? I do

  15. What a strange career he’s had. From one of the best seasons in NFL history, to (almost) out of the league, to Super Bowl MVP, to massive payday. He’s a good guy though, glad it’s working out for him.

  16. To me, Foles has excelled only when he realizes he has nothing to lose, like his job.
    Being second string and filling in for a starter comes with less pressure than a whole offseason of expectations.
    I like the guy but history tends to repeat itself..

  17. It’s interesting how a guy with proven playoff success can be less exciting to some than a raw rookie who absolutely nothing is known about. One thing is for sure: They’ll know in short order if Foles worked out or not. They won’t be sitting around several years from now wondering if some young kid is finally going to turn the corner.

  20. Nick Foles is a terrible qb that went on a heater…….jags will regret this move for years to come.

