Jaguars may have found their missing piece

“Nick who?” indeed.

The moment the Jaguars hired John DeFilippo to coordinate the offense, it became obvious that they’d target quarterback Nick Foles. And indeed they have.

The fact that they were the only serious suitor for Foles allowed the Jaguars to stay on the right side of $25 million per year, putting Foles behind the likes of the Zero Win Playoffs club of Derek Carr ($25 million), Matthew Stafford ($27 million), Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million), and Kirk Cousins ($28 million).

At a mere $22 million on a four-year deal, the Jaguars have the quarterback who can, with the right coaching, provide the right level of play and, more importantly, the right amount of leadership.

Though it often isn’t pretty, Foles gets it done. He’s cool under fire, and he finds motivation in those who doubt him. Even after everything that he accomplished in 2017 and 2018, the doubters are plentiful. And that’s good for Foles, and for the Jaguars.

So keep doubting him, and he’ll keep finding a way to get it done — and to make his team better in the process.