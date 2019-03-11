Jets add another wideout with Josh Bellamy

Getty Images

The Jets are working to help quarterback Sam Darnold this week, or at least giving him some new people to work with.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are adding Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy.

Bellamy, 29, caught 14 passes last year for the Bears. He has more value as a special teamer, but should provide some experienced depth for a team looking to build up an offense around last year’s first-round pick.

Earlier today, they made a deal with slot receiver Jamison Crowder from Washington, and traded for left guard Kelechi Osemele over the weekend to shore up their offensive line.