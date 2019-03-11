Jets agree to new deal with cornerback Darryl Roberts

Getty Images

While they’re now allowed to talk to other free agents, the Jets took care of one of their own Monday.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have agreed to a new deal with cornerback Darryl Roberts.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Roberts started 10 games last season, and offers some certainty in the secondary as they move forward. They’ll likely continue to look for help at the position, as they are not expected to bring back Morris Claiborne.