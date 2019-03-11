Jets set to sign Jamison Crowder

Getty Images

The Jets are close to adding a new wide receiver for Sam Darnold to throw to in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is closing in on a deal with Jamison Crowder.

Crowder was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015 and has spent his entire career with the team. He’s coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season that saw him miss seven games while catching 29 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He had at least 59 catches in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Crowder would join Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson in three-receiver sets for the Jets unless Anderson winds up heading elsewhere as a restricted free agent.

UPDATE 4:36 p.m. ET: Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Crowder has agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed at signing.