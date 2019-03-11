Jets seen as favorites to land Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Jets have not made it a secret that they plan to be active in free agency this offseason and having the second-most cap space in the league gives them plenty of ammunition to follow through on that when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Those plans, that cap space and the need for more offensive weapons has led plenty of people to suggest they’ll make a run at signing running back Le'Veon Bell.

In this Monday’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that “smart football people” believe the Jets are the favorites to sign Bell. Washington and Miami are mentioned as other possibilities for Bell’s services, but King notes the need for Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan to put together a winning team after the team’s 14-34 run over the last three years as another reason the Jets are seen as the likeliest landing spot for Bell.

The Jets and anyone else interested in Bell will be able to start talking to his representatives on Monday and he may not be on the market long if those conversations go well.