Jordy Nelson quietly came on strong at the end of last season

Getty Images

In all the discussions surrounding the Raiders’ trade for wide receiver Antonio Brown, one name has been largely absent: Jordy Nelson.

Nelson was largely overlooked last season as well, but after a slow start in Oakland, he actually came on strong at the end of last season. He had 38 catches over the last five weeks of 2018, third most in the NFL over that time.

Now Nelson will be paired with Brown, at least assuming the Raiders keep him. It would be easy contractually for the Raiders to move on from the 33-year-old Nelson, but doing so would only save about $3.5 million in cap space, and it seems more likely that they’ll keep him and see how he does as the No. 2 receiver with Brown on the other side of the field.

If Nelson can keep playing as well in Jon Gruden’s offense as he did late last season, with Brown taking away a lot of the defense’s attention, he might just be poised for a big season.