Josh McCown undecided on future

Free agent quarterback Josh McCown is undecided on his future.

He said in a statement he will take some time before deciding whether to return.

“While I still have a strong desire to continue playing, my family dynamics at this point are such that I would like to take more time before making the commitment to play in 2019,” McCown said in a statement released by his agent. “I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware. I’m excited about spending time with my family as we process what’s next.”

McCown, 39, started three games last season for the Jets, mostly mentoring Sam Darnold. He went 0-3, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.

McCown entered the league as a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2002. He also played games for the Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Bucs and Browns.