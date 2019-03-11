Kareem Jackson agrees to deal with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $33 million with defensive back Kareem Jackson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jackson will get $23 million fully guaranteed.

Jackson becomes the third defensive back the Texans have lost today. Kevin Johnson, whom Houston cut last week, agreed to terms with the Bills. Tyrann Mathieu is leaving for the Chiefs.

Jackson, 30, has played his entire career in Houston. The Texans made him a first-round pick in 2010.

He started 16 games last season and made 87 tackles, two interceptions, 17 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.