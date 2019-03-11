Kareem Jackson feels “a little disrespected” by Texans’ lack of interest

Getty Images

Kareem Jackson‘s preference would have been to stay in Houston. It’s the place he’s called home for nine years, since the Texans made him a first-round choice in 2010, and the place he’ll continue to make his offseason home.

But the Texans didn’t make an offer, Jackson said, so he is headed to Denver.

“They didn’t even approach me with an offer or any type of deal,” Jackson said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “Obviously, they didn’t want me back or whatever the case may be. I’m not really sure. My agent was never approached by anybody from the Texans organization, so I wasn’t offered a deal of any sort. I kind of feel a little disrespected to be honest about it. At the end of the day, no hard feelings. I had a great nine years here. This will always be home for me. I definitely appreciate all the memories and all the opportunities. I appreciate the fans and everything I was able to build here. I’ll always have love for Houston.”

Jackson agreed to a three-year deal worth $33 million with the Broncos. He gets $23 million guaranteed.

He made $48.9 million in his career in Houston, according to overthecap.com.

“I’m not emotional,” Jackson said. “I know how the business goes. All good things sometimes come to an end. At the end of the day, it’s another opportunity for me. They’ve got a great group of guys there. I’m eager to get there and do whatever I can to help them win.”