Getty Images

The safety market is already busy today, and one of them decided to take the money while it’s still there.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Titans are signing safety Kenny Vaccaro to a four-year, $26 million deal with $11 million in guarantees.

While it’s not Landon Collins-to-Washington money, it’s a strong deal for a 28-year-old who wasn’t as lucky last year.

Vaccaro signed a one-year, $1.5 million prove-it deal a year ago, and his gamble on himself paid off.