Kwon Alexander will sign with the 49ers

The 49ers spent plenty of money on the offensive side of the ball last year. This year, they’re getting started with the defense.

Per a league source, the 49ers will sign former Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander when the free-agency signing period opens on Wednesday.

Alexander will receive $54 million over four years, with $27 million in rolling guarantees. He’ll make $13.5 million per year, a new high-water mark for inside linebackers.

Alexander is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The top two players paid by the 49ers last year — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon — also are recovering from torn ACLs.

A four-year starter in Tampa, Alexander has 46 starts with the Bucs. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2017.