Landon Collins agrees to terms with Washington

Getty Images

Landon Collins will stay in the NFC East.

Collins told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he will be heading to Washington. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Collins will sign a six-year, $84 million deal.

The 25-year-old Collins was drafted by the Giants with the 33rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Many observers expected Collins, a three-time Pro Bowler, to get the franchise tag, but the Giants decided to let him walk.

Collins will likely net the Giants a third-round compensatory pick in 2020, but seeing him go to a division rival, they may wish they had franchised him. Collins will get two opportunities a year to make the Giants regret letting him walk.