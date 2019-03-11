Le’Veon Bell tweets he is “torn”

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell apparently has options, which means he has a decision. The running back tweeted he is having a hard time deciding what he wants to do.

“I’m sooooo torn right now …decisions,” Bell wrote Monday afternoon.

The Jets were listed as the favorite to land Bell from the start. Washington and Miami also were mentioned as other possibilities as a landing spot Peter King reported in Monday’s Football Morning in America.

Bell, 27, sat out last season, of course, but had 1,541 touches for 7,996 yards and 42 touchdowns in his five seasons as Pittsburgh’s bell cow running back.