Lions add tight end Jesse James

The Lions are the busiest team of free agency, which doesn’t actually begin until Wednesday.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Lions are adding Steelers tight end Jesse James to an early haul.

They’ve also reportedly agreed to deals with pass-rusher Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman, and wide receiver Danny Amendola — and have been mentioned as being in the mix for linebacker Anthony Barr.

James caught 30 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Steelers.

The Lions were clear that they wanted to upgrade at tight end (after letting Eric Ebron go last offseason and watching him catch 13 touchdowns for the Colts), but James is a different kind of player.