Lions closing on deal with cornerback Justin Coleman

Getty Images

The Lions won’t need change for a nickel.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions are closing on a deal with pending Seahawks free agent cornerback Justin Coleman.

While the numbers aren’t specified, it’s mentioned that it will be the largest contract ever for a nickel corner.

With multiple defensive back packages becoming the norm, having guys who can cover the slot is more important than ever.

The Lions just cut starting corner Nevin Lawson, but adding Coleman to a secondary which includes Darius Slay is an important piece of business.

The 25-year-old Coleman has also spent time with the Patriots and Vikings, before establishing himself with the Seahawks.