Malik Jackson closes in on a new contract

Getty Images

For players whose contracts are expiring, the free-agency market doesn’t open until Wednesday. For players who have been released from their deals, they have a head start on everyone else.

Defensive lineman Malik Jackson, who cashed in three years ago as an unrestricted free agent in Jacksonville, landed on the open market three day ago, after the Jaguars released him. Per a league source, Jackson already is close to joining a new team.

The candidates are believed to be the Eagles and the Packers. The former Bronco parlayed a sneaky great 2015 season into a six-year, $85.5 million deal that ultimately paid out $45 million over three years.

Jackson was due to earn $13 million this year; by cutting him, the Jaguars took a $4 million cap charge for bonus money previously paid to Jackson.