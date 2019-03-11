Michael Bennett doubts Martellus will come out of retirement

Getty Images

Shortly after news broke that Michael Bennett would be traded to the Patriots, more news broke: That his brother Martellus Bennett could come out of retirement to join him in New England.

But Michael says that news is fake.

Michael Bennett is making an appearance at Princeton this evening, and he said that although he’d love to play with Martellus, that report is probably going to be exposed as “fake news.”

The Patriots released Martellus a year ago just before a $2 million roster bonus was going to come due, and he retired shortly after that. He’s a year younger than Michael and likely could keep playing if he wanted to, but it looks like it’s not going to happen.