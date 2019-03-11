Mike Davis agrees to terms with Bears

Getty Images

There’s a new running back coming to the Bears backfield.

Mike Davis tweeted a bear emoji next to a smiling face one and multiple reports followed that confirmed he was referring to a deal with the Bears.

Davis spent the last two years with the Seahawks. He started all six games he played in 2017 and moved into a complementary role last season. He wound up running 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis’ arrival in Chicago could lead to Jordan Howard moving on. There was word that the Bears were entertaining the idea of trading Howard and having another back to team with Tarik Cohen likely makes Howard’s departure a likelier turn of events.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a two-year deal worth a base value $6 million and can go up to $7 million.