Nick Foles will sign with the Jaguars

Getty Images

There have been some surprising developments in the opening hours of the NFL’s pre-free agency legal tampering window, but some expected moves are also going down.

One that everyone saw coming was quarterback Nick Foles joining the Jaguars and it is coming to pass. Word was that the two sides could have a deal done on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have come to an agreement.

It is reportedly going to be a four-year deal with a base value of $88 million when things can become official on Wednesday afternoon. The deal can reportedly be worth as much as $102 million with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that there is $50.125 million in guaranteed money.

The move reunites Foles with John DeFilippo, who was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach when Foles was Super Bowl LII MVP and is heading into his first year as the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. That link and the scant number of open starting quarterback jobs around the league made it easy to predict that Foles would wind up in Jacksonville.