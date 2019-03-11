Nick Foles will sign with the Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on March 11, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
There have been some surprising developments in the opening hours of the NFL’s pre-free agency legal tampering window, but some expected moves are also going down.

One that everyone saw coming was quarterback Nick Foles joining the Jaguars and it is coming to pass. Word was that the two sides could have a deal done on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have come to an agreement.

It is reportedly going to be a four-year deal with a base value of $88 million when things can become official on Wednesday afternoon. The deal can reportedly be worth as much as $102 million with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that there is $50.125 million in guaranteed money.

The move reunites Foles with John DeFilippo, who was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach when Foles was Super Bowl LII MVP and is heading into his first year as the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. That link and the scant number of open starting quarterback jobs around the league made it easy to predict that Foles would wind up in Jacksonville.

29 responses to “Nick Foles will sign with the Jaguars

  11. robert Bourrillion says:
    March 11, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    ———-

    That tells you everything you need to know about the true value of QBR

  15. The more he plays, the more he’ll start to look exactly what he truly is: A fringe NFL starter who’s ideally suited to be an NFL backup. He played behind a great offensive line in Philly, had good all around weapons and most importantly, he had a very adaptive HC who schemed brilliantly to limit his weaknesses. The Jags are a mess offensively. Bad o-line, poor outside talent and a draconian HC with an inexperienced offensive coordinator. What can go wrong? At least Bortles had mobility behind that mess of an online. Also, Fournette is a bust. Slow, poor vision and injury prone. A career 3.4 YPC running back if you take away his one 90 yard run in the NFL. This is how bad teams stay bad

  16. Congrats to #BDN for making some great money… Hope he continues to make believers out of doubters. Best of luck, you’ll always be a legend to us proud Iggles fans.

  17. Foles had some of the worst QB coaching in the history of the league – Chip Kelly, then Fisher. I don’t think anyone knows exactly what he can be, but he’s now had 3 years of Reid/Pederson.
    Definite upgrade over Bortles.
    AFC South suddenly loaded with good QBs.

  19. As of now, the AFC South has to be the most competitive division in the NFL. The Texans and Colts both made the playoffs last season. Not to mention, both the Titans and Jaguars beat the Patriots. Tennessee came within one game of being a playoff contender as well.

  22. When you consider they were paying Bleak Bortles $18M per year this doesn’t look so bad. Now they just need to run Bleak out of town. I’ll be surprised if he gets anything other than the veteran minimum anywhere. I’m not sure he could beat out Blaine Gabbert. That’s what happens when the only thing you care about is cashing your paycheck. Instead of hitting the town at the beach he should have spent more time getting better. Now he’ll be lucky to be able to afford a Smart car. Good riddance.

  23. He only got $50 million guaranteed and Cousins got $84 million? I guess the answer to that mystery is there is only one Viking franchise to fleece and Cousins timing was better.

  24. Great signing by the Jaguars! Smart moves that make sense for both sides are easy to predict.

  28. calizcowboyz says:
    March 11, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    ——–

    Both are light years ahead of Dak.

