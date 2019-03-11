Odell Beckham’s name apparently still in trade talks

Getty Images

The Giants have said they didn’t sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. so they could trade him a year later.

That is a step short of saying they wouldn’t trade him, leaving the door open to all kinds of speculation.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Giants “are still involved in trade discussions with Odell Beckham Jr.”

It’s worth noting that Howe covers the Patriots, and the Patriots have shown interest in Beckham in the past.

But after seeing Antonio Brown traded for pennies on the dollar, it makes sense that anyone who might have been interested in Beckham before might make another call on Beckham. Whether the Giants are more or less inclined to budge now remains to be seen.