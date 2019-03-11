Oklahoma bracing for crush of Kyler Murray Pro Day interest

Getty Images

Anything that isn’t NFL free agency may get lost in the shuffle this week.

Except for, you know, the guy who may go first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Oklahoma officials are braced for a crush of interest in Wednesday’s Pro Day, when some guy named Kyler Murray will work out. Already, all 32 teams and over 100 members of the media have been credentialed for the event (compared to 80 last year for quarterback Baker Mayfield and 60 the year before for controversial running back Joe Mixon).

“That’s the way we want it to be at Oklahoma,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said.

Of course, the real interest will be in what Murray actually does. He’s reportedly going to go through the full scope of measurements, run a 40, and go through his scripted throwing workout.

Murray didn’t work out at the Scouting Combine, but checking in at 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds was the subject of great interest. Teams will be making sure he doesn’t shrink, while the teams at the top of the draft order will be watching that throwing workout closely. Then the top teams with specific interest (King mentions as likely the Cardinals, Raiders, Giants, and perhaps the Jaguars and Dolphins) will try to schedule private workouts.

And even though it will he happening the first official day of free agency, there will be plenty of attention on what happens in Norman, Okla.