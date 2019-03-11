Olivier Vernon could end up with a new deal in Cleveland

Getty Images

As of Wednesday, if the deal goes through, the Giants will be sending defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns. And Vernon may end up doing a different deal than the one he already has in place for the next two years.

Three years ago, Vernon inked on the open market a five-year, $85 million deal with New York. He currently is due to make $31 million over the next two years — $15.5 million each season.

Per a league source, it’s believed that the Browns will be doing a revised deal with Vernon in connection with the deal that will swap Vernon for guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed a five-year, $60 million deal two years ago early in free agency.

The wheels presumably are in motion for whatever the revised deal will be; otherwise, the Browns wouldn’t have agreed to make the move.