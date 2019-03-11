Raiders expected to sign Lamarcus Joyner

Getty Images

The Raiders are continuing to make a splash this offseason.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner is expected to sign with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old Joyner has played his entire five-year career with the Rams. He played last season on the franchise tag, but this year the Rams decided to let him test free agency, and now the Raiders are about to make a big addition to their defense.

It’s been a big day for safeties, and Joyner is the latest to land what is sure to be a big deal.

Joyner is the No. 17 player in our free agent top 100.