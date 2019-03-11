Randy Moss: Elite players can get paid by learning from Antonio Brown

Getty Images

After seeing Antonio Brown force his way out of Pittsburgh and get a pay raise in Oakland, will other top players try to do the same thing? One Hall of Fame receiver thinks they might.

Randy Moss said on ESPN that he believes great players should note what Brown did, how he came out ahead financially, and consider whether they’re in a position that they could do the same thing.

“I would tell you this: If you are an elite player in the National Football League, then I think yes, this is the approach, this is a page you can take out of Antonio Brown’s book,” Moss said. “Stay aggressive, be aggressive.”

Moss cautioned, however, that the majority of players can’t do what Brown did, and he said if players overestimate their importance to a team, they may find themselves out of the league entirely if they try to play hardball with an NFL owner.

“If you’re a guy just trying to get a little contract, just to remain on the team, don’t you take Antonio Brown’s approach because you might find yourself at home,” Moss said. “So this approach is not for everyone, but it’s an aggressive approach only for the elite.”

Moss is right: When you act the way Antonio Brown acted, you get labeled a locker room distraction. If you’re as great a player as Brown, you can find a team willing to tolerate the distractions. If you’re a mediocre player, you’ll find yourself replaced by another player who’s willing to play for the same amount of money, and not cause your team any headaches.