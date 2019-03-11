Randy Moss: Elite players can get paid by learning from Antonio Brown

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

After seeing Antonio Brown force his way out of Pittsburgh and get a pay raise in Oakland, will other top players try to do the same thing? One Hall of Fame receiver thinks they might.

Randy Moss said on ESPN that he believes great players should note what Brown did, how he came out ahead financially, and consider whether they’re in a position that they could do the same thing.

“I would tell you this: If you are an elite player in the National Football League, then I think yes, this is the approach, this is a page you can take out of Antonio Brown’s book,” Moss said. “Stay aggressive, be aggressive.”

Moss cautioned, however, that the majority of players can’t do what Brown did, and he said if players overestimate their importance to a team, they may find themselves out of the league entirely if they try to play hardball with an NFL owner.

“If you’re a guy just trying to get a little contract, just to remain on the team, don’t you take Antonio Brown’s approach because you might find yourself at home,” Moss said. “So this approach is not for everyone, but it’s an aggressive approach only for the elite.”

Moss is right: When you act the way Antonio Brown acted, you get labeled a locker room distraction. If you’re as great a player as Brown, you can find a team willing to tolerate the distractions. If you’re a mediocre player, you’ll find yourself replaced by another player who’s willing to play for the same amount of money, and not cause your team any headaches.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Randy Moss: Elite players can get paid by learning from Antonio Brown

  4. Interesting that Moss is speaking out on Antonio Brown because the way I see it the Raiders’ trade for Brown will be just as bad as the one they made for Moss 14 years ago. Of course Gruden has already destroyed a once-promising Raiders team to such an extent that adding another cancer like Moss & Lynch won’t make things that much worse.

  5. Funny how it can only take a season to go from “elite” to a cap casualty if your level of play doesn’t stay elite. Sometimes staying humble and a team asset is more effective than this sort of power play.

    Turnabout is fair play, if elite players can pull these moves and alienate the fan base that supported/built them, then I won’t shed one tear when it backfires on them.

  10. This forces a new contract structure on the NFL.
    There is no way for a team to penalize a player who doesn’t try, other than cutting them, which they want because they pocketed a large signing bonus (Antonio Brown, Albert Haynesworth).

    Gone are the 5 year contracts, now everything is a 3 year contract.
    Gone are the large signing bonuses, instead the contract will have a certain amount guaranteed, such as the first year. Or maybe a little of the 2nd or third, which is voided if a player plays for another team. This is to prevent a situation where a player is cut and the new team give him a low first year salary and high second year salary, so he can double dip.

    This is essentially a race to the bottom and spoils things for the hard-working players.

  11. Yeah, and I bet the owners start locking players out then. Those billionaires don’t rely on their teams to generate their personal income. The players on the other hand rely on the billionaires to cut checks. Bet you those AAF guys would gladly take your spots.

  12. And don’t forget, this might get you paid, but the second your no longer elect you’ll be right out the door. Just ask Owens.

  14. I’m all for non qb’s getting paid, mediocre QBs make too much money imo. I see it big ways for the player who signs a long term deal by the time they hit they are usually underpaid for a couple seasons. However, when you take a deal honor it. If you are worried about another guy making life than sign a shorter deal and take another bite at the Apple. If a team is unwilling to do a short term deem, put in pro visions that if another player gets a better deal your deal escalated above that players. I doubt that would happen because of cap management and would he difficult to juggle.

    Running backs should only be allowed to be franchised if they consent as there careers are short. Hopefully bells deal will reset the market for truly elite backs and they can start to get some respect again. No position is manipulated and taken advantage of more than the running back. I applaud Bell for hanging tough and believing in what he felt was right and taking a big risk by sitting out. Now the world is gonna see him get paid and he does deserve it. He was a boneheaded in the beginning if his career but he has really been a workhorse for the Steelers.

    Brown on the other hand, I’m happy he got paid bit the way he went about it was wrong. He signed the deal and Pitt gave him a bunch of lineup up front, but honor what you sign.

  15. This will end up changing the approach to contracts. This will reverse the upfront money trend and move towards more guaranteed years. This will reduce the dead money teams have on the books when a players pulls a Brown.

  17. If I were the Steelers, AB would have been told to either play for us or sit. They got next to nothing for him, and are stuck with a 22 Million Dead Money Hit to their cap. No Way I would have taken that. The Steelers failed on this one.

  18. It will be interesting though if this makes owners re-consider large upfront bonuses. Owners might start saying lets do contracts where you get paid a large yearly salary instead of the upfront money. Then, when a player demands a change the team won’t get stuck with a large ‘dead money’ hit.

  19. As a Steelers fan, I’m not happy with the way my team handled this situation going back to Brown’s multiple 15-yard penalties for his self-aggrandizing TD celebrations. Maybe if he’d been benched for a half then, the team wouldn’t now be carrying a big cap hit and getting only a third- and fifth-round pick in return for a top-three receiver. But for all the criticism thrown at Roethlisberger and Tomlin, both are Super Bowl winners. Bell and Brown, not so much. Bell’s contract was up; that’s a different story. But Brown’s contract had three years to run. Will teams choose to help players make voiding their contracts the new normal? That will depend largely on how successful Brown is in Oakland.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!