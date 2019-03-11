Ravens will exercise Brandon Carr’s option

Getty Images

The Ravens will bring cornerback Brandon Carr back for another season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team will exercise its option on Carr’s contract for 2019. Carr is set to make a base salary of $4.5 million and will receive a roster bonus of $1.5 million as a result of the team’s decision.

Carr has started 176 consecutive games since entering the league as a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2008 and the last 32 of those starts came as a member of the Ravens. He had 45 tackles and two interceptions last season.

The Carr move is the second of the offseason at corner for the Ravens. They also extended Tavon Young‘s contract and having Carr, Young and Marlon Humphrey on hand has led to speculation that the team could part ways with Jimmy Smith this offseason.