Anthony Barr reportedly will sign with the Jets

Getty Images

The guy who broke Aaron Rodgers‘ collarbone is busting out of the NFC North.

Per multiple reports, linebacker Anthony Barr will sign with the Jets when free agency opens.

Barr, the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft, spent five years with Minnesota. He’s one of the rare quality players who grew up in the Vikings’ system but didn’t get financially rewarded by them.

He has 13.5 career sacks, one interception, and seven forced fumbles. Last year against the Rams, Barr was victimized on multiple occasions for passing touchdowns when the Rams spotted mismatches in the Minnesota defense.