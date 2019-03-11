Report: Broncos to sign tackle Ja’Waun James

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are getting set to sign former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja’Waun James, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

James has agreed to a four-year deal worth $52 million with $32 million in guaranteed money. James will make an average of $13 million a year. The deal will make James the highest paid right tackle in the league, surpassing Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles and his $11.25 million a year average.

James has started all 62 games he’s appeared in over five years in the NFL with the Dolphins. He missed eight games in 2017 and nine games in 2015. He has never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but right tackles tend to lose out in the voting for such accolades to their left side counterparts.

James was the 19th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by Miami. He will take the place of Jared Veldheer at right tackle for Denver. Veldheer is an unrestricted free agent.