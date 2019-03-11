Report: Bucs shopping DeSean Jackson, who prefers Eagles

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson requested a trade before the trade deadline last season. Five months later, could the Buccaneers finally grant the receiver his wish?

ESPN reports the Bucs are actively shopping Jackson, who would prefer a return to Philadelphia.

The Eagles are expected to have mutual interest in a reunion, but it is unknown whether they would trade for Jackson or wait out a possible release. It would not come as a surprise for Tampa Bay to cut Jackson if they can’t trade him.

He has one year left on a three-year, $33.5 million deal and is set to earn $10 million this season. But Jackson has no guaranteed money remaining, so the Bucs could free $10 million in cap space by cutting or trading him.

The Bucs currently have less than $3.5 million in cap space, according to ESPN.

New Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last month that a meeting with Jackson “couldn’t have gone better,” but Jackson never has developed a rapport with Jameis Winston. Jackson is 32 and has said he wants to play for a contender, mentioning the Rams as a possible destination during Super Bowl week.

In six seasons in Philadelphia, Jackson averaged 59 catches for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns.